Local

October 13, 2016 6:31 AM

Family ‘worried sick’ about woman missing from Baldwin County

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

Family members are anxiously awaiting word after a 20-year-old woman has not been heard from since October 8.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office issued a bulletin asking for information about Asia Macklin.

A cousin’s posting on Facebook explains that the family is “worried sick” about Macklin.

She is a black woman, about 5 feet tall and weighing about 190 pounds, according to the bulletin.

Macklin could be driving a blue 2013 Dodge Avenger with Georgia licence plate number CEE 6447.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 478-448-4891.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Sheriff speaks at vigil for man shot and killed by deputy

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos