Family ‘worried sick’ about woman missing from Baldwin County

Family members are anxiously awaiting word after a 20-year-old woman has not been heard from since October 8.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office issued a bulletin asking for information about Asia Macklin.
A cousin’s posting on Facebook explains that the family is “worried sick” about Macklin.
She is a black woman, about 5 feet tall and weighing about 190 pounds, according to the bulletin.
Macklin could be driving a blue 2013 Dodge Avenger with Georgia licence plate number CEE 6447.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 478-448-4891.
