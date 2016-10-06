I-16 east closed as Georgia governor orders evacuation for Hurricane Matthew

All residents east of Interstate 95 are being ordered to evacuate coastal Georgia in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew.
Gov. Nathan Deal issued the order Thursday morning for Bryan, Chatham, Liberty, McIntosh, Glynn and Camden counties.
A voluntary evacuation order is still in effect for those on the west of I-95 near the coast.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is activating the Interstate 16 evacuation lanes, which means eastbound lanes of the highway will be used for evacuees from Savannah to mile marker 32 in Bleckley County.
The routes are expected to be in operation until midnight Saturday.
Shelters have been set up in Middle Georgia to help evacuees. If you are taking in friends, family or strangers, please email The Telegraph at jburk@macon.com. We are interested in talking to you for a story.
In Middle Georgia, Hurricane Matthew could bring tropical storm-force winds near Macon.
Comments