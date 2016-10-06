Hurricane Matthew could bring tropical storm winds near Macon

The steady stream of evacuees on Interstate 16 is not the only effect Hurricane Matthew could have on Middle Georgia.
Forecasters expect Matthew to hug the coastline, but due to the size of the major hurricane, which was packing winds of 125 mph early Thursday, strong gusts could impact communities south of Macon through Tuesday.
The National Hurricane Center shows a 10 percent chance of tropical storm winds of greater than 39 mph will affect communities as far west as Macon and Warner Robins.
That probability increases to 80 percent along Georgia’s coast.
According to Thursday morning’s National Weather Service outlook, increased winds are expected Friday and Saturday across most of Middle Georgia.
Strongest sustained winds of 20-30 mph are forecast with gusts Saturday of up to 45 mph east and south of Macon.
Showers are expected in southeast Georgia as early as Thursday night with the outer bands of the massive storm already wreaking havoc in the Caribbean.
Not much rain is expected for the dry areas of the midstate.
The greatest chance of showers will be Friday night east of Macon and ending Saturday.
Projections show counties east and south of Dublin will only see about a half an inch with up to 1-2 inches over Emanuel and Toombs counties.
Everyone is urged to monitor weather conditions and forecasts as the storm track could change.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments