Supreme Court: Veronica Brinson violated judge’s order, contempt order stands

The Georgia Supreme Court has affirmed a judge’s ruling that Macon attorney Veronica Brinson was in contempt of court when she continued to file documents in a murder case despite being ordered not to.
In an opinion signed Monday, the court unanimously agreed that Judge John D. Allen wasn’t in error when he found Brinson guilty of three counts of contempt in 2014 and ordered her to pay a $750 fine. Allen, a judge in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, handled the case after judges in the Macon Judicial Circuit disqualified themselves.
The case stems from Brinson’s representation of Frank Reeves, a 76-year-old man charged with fatally shooting a woman outside a Gray Highway gas station in 2012.
Leading up to trial, Judge Howard Simms removed Brinson from Reeves’ case, deeming her representation “ineffective.” He appointed a public defender to represent Reeves, who was deemed incompetent to stand trial early this year.
Simms ordered Brinson not to file any documents in the case and for the court clerk not to accept any filings from Brinson.
During her contempt hearing, Brinson admitted she filed a letter and motions in the case, but maintained she wasn’t aware of Simms’ order prohibiting the filings until later.
Testifying, she said she wouldn’t intentionally defy a judge’s order.
In a separate case, Brinson is appealing Judge Bemon McBride’s May 2016 determination that she again was in contempt of court, this time stemming from her failure to obey an order in a civil case. She has appealed McBride’s ruling to the Georgia Supreme Court.
Brinson sued another Macon lawyer, Andrew Foster, in 2011, alleging harassment and lost. She was ordered to pay attorney’s fees, but didn’t provide financial documents to Foster’s lawyer as required. She lost the case and was ordered to pay attorney fees, according to court records.
McBride, also a Chattahoochee circuit judge, was selected to handle the initial lawsuit after Macon judges disqualified themselves.
He issued an order early in 2016 compelling Brinson to provide the documents, but she still failed to hand them over.
McBride, after ruling that Brinson had violated his order, ordered Brinson to jail until she provides the documents. She posted a $20,000 bond to keep her out of jail while the appeal is pending.
