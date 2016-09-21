2016 Miss America Betty Cantrell to fly with Thunderbirds

Betty Cantrell has traveled the world since being crowned 2016 Miss America, but not at the speed of sound.
On Sept. 29, Cantrell will suit up with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at Robins Air Force Base in advance of the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show the first weekend in October.
The Warner Robins native said growing up in an Air Force town has given her an admiration for the military.
“I am very thrilled to be flying with the Thunderbirds,” Cantrell stated in a news release. “It is definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity that I could not pass up.”
The Thunderbirds’ community relations mission helps garner positive attention for the Air Force and promote the air show.
The precision pilots will fly only feet away from each other during the two-day show at Robins.
The Black Daggers, the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team, will also perform along with Patty Wagstaff and the Shockwave Jet Truck.
Gates will open at 9 a.m. on Oct. 1 and 2 for the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show that is free and open to the public.
Nearly 200,000 people attended the base’s last show in 2012 when the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels headlined the event.
