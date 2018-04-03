Middle Georgia grocery is about two weeks from opening. It still seeks workers

A Publix in Bonaire is expected to open in a little more than two weeks, and it continues to look for workers.
The 45,000-square-foot store at 510 Ga. 247 S. will be a traditional Publix with seafood and meat counters, a deli and a bakery, said Brenda Reid, media and community relations manager for Publix Super Markets Inc.'s Atlanta market.
But the new store in the Merganser Commons at Bonaire shopping center will have at least one feature not seen in older stores.
"It will have a drive-thru pharmacy," Reid said.
The grand opening event will begin in 6:45 a.m. April 19, before the doors are opened to the public.
As announced in February, the store expects to employ about 125 workers.
"Anyone interested can go to any store to apply," she said. "Publix is always looking for workers with great customer service skills."
Publix was founded in 1930 in Winter Haven, Florida, and it's the largest employee-owned grocery chain in the U.S., according to its website. It employs more than 188,000 people. Retail sales in 2016 were $34 billion.
