Unsure of opening date, but new midstate Publix is looking for about 125 workers

Even though all details haven't been worked out about when it will open, a new Publix in Bonaire is already looking for workers.
The 45,000-square-foot grocery store with a pharmacy will be located in the Merganser Commons at Bonaire shopping center at 510 Ga. 247 S., according to an email from Brenda Reid, media and community relations manager for Publix Super Markets Inc.'s Atlanta market. She said it is set to open this spring, but the exact date has not been determined.
The company is holding an application and hiring event that began Thursday and will be held 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Saturday at the Waterford Golf Club, 620 Ga. 96, Bonaire. The openings are for entry level and skilled retail positions.
Applicants are encouraged to begin their application process online or schedule an appointment by going to Publix.jobs/StoreEvent.
Back in 2016, Warner Robins City Council agreed to extend sewer services to the project even though it is located outside the city limits. The deal also included the provision that the property would be annexed into the city if it becomes contiguous to the city limits in the future.
Publix was founded in 1930 in Winter Haven, Florida, and according to its website, it's largest employee-owned grocery chain in the U.S., and it employs more than 188,000 people. Retail sales in 2016 reached $34 billion.
