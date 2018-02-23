Unsure of opening date, but new midstate Publix is looking for about 125 workers

0:46 New children’s store to have familiar face Pause

0:33 Chichester’s on Vineville to close

1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

1:31 Macon packaging company to make large investment

4:38 Revenue bonds totaling $565 M approved

0:47 Residents object to judge's order allowing ethanol station

2:56 Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon

1:54 Different types of fuel come through same pipeline

1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center