A restaurant where you can build your own pizza pie is coming to downtown Macon

A new pizza restaurant is planning to go on Poplar Street in downtown Macon.
Your Pie, an Athens-based franchise owned by Tyler Gibson and Michael Ellis, is expected to open at 536 Poplar St.
"We're just excited about the downtown area, and we feel like it's only getting better," Gibson said. "There's a lot of stuff moving toward Poplar Street. I know the corporate franchise was excited about downtown, and we're excited. Hopefully the downtown community supports it."
The fast casual restaurant offers customers the opportunity to create their own fresh pizza, and "they innovate, explore, and have fun in the process. We provide the freshest ingredients and hand tossed dough, individually sized. The customer chooses the combinations and we deliver to the table hot from the 800 degree brick oven in just 4 minutes," according to the company's website.
Gibson and Ellis bought the Your Pie franchise at 2764 Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins in December. The Telegraph food reviewer in February gave that location three stars.
If everything goes well with construction and permitting, Gibson said he plans to open Macon's 2,200-square-foot restaurant this year. The restaurant would have seating inside along with a small seating area outside.
It would employ about 30 workers, and it would be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.
While it will look like a traditional Your Pie eatery, "since it's downtown, hopefully it will have a little more of a local feel," he said.
"We've signed a lease," Gibson said. "They are in the process right now of working on building it out. ... We're excited about it."
