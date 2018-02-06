Here you can get really invovled with your pizza

“Seinfeld” fans will remember Kramer’s big pizza restaurant idea: Build your own pizza pie. While Your Pie stops short of letting you pound your own dough, they made good on Kramer’s idea to DIY pizza.
Located near several other chains on Watson Boulevard, Your Pie has a homey interior with a constant but steadily moving line of people ready to direct the building of their pizzas. First stop, learn the ropes and choose your dough. Our questions were answered with friendly efficiency and advice — her favorite is the spicy Southern Heat with jalapenos, buffalo sauce and chicken. That sounded a little too hot for my taste, so I ordered the Nat, with pesto, mozz, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach and chopped chicken. We also got a Great White, which comes with ricotta, mozz, feta and garlic, and we added spinach and pesto (they definitely live up to their reputation for pesto).
If you’re more of a creative type, you can design your own toppings, all for the same price of $7.99. In fact, you could order any 10-inch pizza, a chopped salad or a baked panini each for the same price of $7.99. Make it a combo by adding a drink and either a side salad, chips, a brownie or two scoops of gelato for another $3.99. Kids get a smaller version of the combo for a total of $5.49 and even eat free on Tuesday night.
We got both of our pizzas on white, but wheat and a $2.99-extra gluten-free crust are also available. Then you either choose a specialty pizza or choose from the line of veggies, meats and cheeses in front of you. Some of the surprising toppings include turkey, meatballs, cilantro, romaine, corn, carrots, barbecue sauce, red onions and vegan cheese.
When you’re done designing, they toss your baby into the wood oven, blazing before your eyes, and by the time you pay, get your drinks and sit down, your pizza is coming to your table. The crust is thin and crispy but with plenty of smokiness and chew.
Top it all off with a double scoop of gelato in either chocolate, strawberry, butterfinger, vanilla, or salted caramel, and you’ve got a winner.
Your Pie
☆☆☆
Address: 2764 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins
Phone: 478-333-8733
Website: yourpie.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily
Payment: Credit card, cash
Smoking: No
Alcohol: Yes
Kids Menu: Yes
Noise Level: Medium
Health Rating: 100
Price range: $8-$12
Restaurant reviewer dines anonymously at Telegraph expense. New restaurants must be open at least two months before a review. Reviews are not related to advertising.
