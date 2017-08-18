Leadership roles change at two major banks in Middle Georgia

Two major banking companies in Middle Georgia have changed leaders.
Synovus Bank has appointed Jim Manley as market executive of Middle Georgia, with responsibility for leading teams in Macon, Warner Robins, Tifton and Valdosta, according to a news release from Synovus.
The bank also named Ron Weigle market president of Warner Robins, reporting to Manley and supporting the day-to-day outreach to customers and the community. Manley and Weigle were previously with SunTrust Bank.
Although Synovus Bank does not have branch offices in Macon now, Manley’s hiring is the first step toward the company entering the Bibb County market.
Manley has more than 28 years in banking, including 17 years with SunTrust Bank, where he was most recently regional president of the Macon-Columbus-Albany region, the release said. Manley earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and a MBA from Georgia Southern University.
Weigle has been a commercial banker with SunTrust Bank in Warner Robins since 2000. He is a graduate of Georgia College. Weigle replaces Eddie Norris, who was named market president of Synovus’ Pensacola, Florida, team earlier this year.
Earlier this year, Synovus announced plans to change the name of all banks to Synovus, including its flagship bank, CB&T, which has operated under that name since 1930, according to a story in the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer. The name change is expected to take place next year.
Earlier this month, Synovus Securities announced it opened an office in Perry with Chris Kinnas and Cindy Pope joining from Edward Jones.
SunTrust announces new president
SunTrust Banks Inc. selected Matt Greer to serve as president of the south Georgia market which includes Macon, Warner Robins, Columbus, Albany and Douglas, according to a release from SunTrust.
Greer has been with SunTrust for 16 years and has nearly 20 years of banking experience, most recently serving as the Douglas market president.
Greer, who replaced Manley, is a native of Perry and a graduate of the University of Georgia.
