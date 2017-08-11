Winner of Macon grant for its innovative idea, now wins international award

Macon Connects receives international award for pop-up bike lanes
Macon Connects, which was a winner of the Knight Cities Challenge grant program, has won an international award.
Macon Connects brought 5 miles worth of pop-up bike lanes to Macon for a week-long period during September 2016, in an effort to change how residents travelled around town for the better. Macon Connects was a collaborative project led by NewTown Macon in partnership with Macon-Bibb County, 8 80 Cities and the Better Block Foundation.
Macon Connects was one of seven winners who won a 2017 Center for Active Design: Excellence Award.
A true exhibition of “if you build it, they will come,” during Macon Connects 88 percent of those who had an opportunity to test out the lanes agreeing that the pop-up network inspired them to bike more.
More information on Macon Connects can be found at newtownmacon.com/macon-connects. Details on all winning projects can be found on the Excellence awards website: http://awards.centerforactivedesign.org.
Coliseum executive name to advisory council
Jessica Hatcher, assistant vice president of the Coliseum Center for Behavioral Health, was recently elected as chairwoman of the Region 2 Advisory Council of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
Regional Advisory Council members are appointed by their county commissioners to advocate for those in need of behavioral health, developmental disability and addictive disease services throughout their county and region. Region 2 serves 33 counties.
As the chair of this advisory council, Hatcher will work with local community groups to advocate for resources needed within the region. Council members also promote public awareness of behavioral health issues.
Owned by Hospital Corporation of America, Coliseum Health System is made up of Coliseum Medical Centers, Coliseum Northside Hospital and Coliseum Center for Behavioral Health.
Synovus Bank opens securities office in Perry
Synovus Securities has opened an office in Perry with Chris Kinnas and Cindy Pope, who most recently worked at Edward Jones.
Perry native Kinnas has more than 17 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and holds an accredited asset management specialist designation. His practice focuses on financial advice and retirement planning. Pope has worked with Kinnas for the past several years and will serve as office administrator.
Synovus Securities, which is at 916 Main St. in Perry, is a registered broker-dealer of Columbus, Ga.-based Synovus Bank, and offers retail brokerage, capital markets, investment banking and financial advisory services.
GFB commodities director receives annual award
Longtime Georgia Farm Bureau Commodities Director Don McGough recently received the 2017 GFB Commodity Award. One of the organization’s highest honors, the award is given annually to honor someone who has supported and promoted Georgia agriculture.
McGough was born in Tifton and grew up on his family’s farm in Lee County.
Shortly after graduating from the University of Georgia in 1977, McGough began working in the field services department at the Georgia Farm Bureau. In 1986, he was named assistant director of the commodities/marketing department and promoted to department director in 1997. After 37 years of service, he retired March 30.
Based in Macon, Georgia Farm Bureau has been a membership-driven, nonprofit organization dedicated to serving as the voice of Georgia farmers and rural Georgia since 1937.
Robins Financial recognizes employees for quarter
A manager and two employees were recognized by Robins Financial Credit Union for the second quarter.
Barbara Mead is the manager of Robins Financial’s Chantilly branch. She has been employed by Robins Financial for 34 years.
Ronnie Hardman is a maintenance worker and has been employed with the company for a year. He is enrolled at Central Georgia Technical College.
Mandy Miller is a senior member service representative and has been employed with Robins Financial for three years.
Each quarter, Robins Financial Credit Union selects three employees that represent the best of the best in three categories: manager, support department staff and branch staff. Employees are selected by management based on their outstanding work performance and written recommendations from their peers.
Robins Financial Credit Union is a local non-profit financial cooperative with 20 branches in Middle Georgia. It provides financial services to more than 182,000 members with assets exceeding $2.3 billion.
