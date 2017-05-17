Centerville store to open showroom for major appliances

The JCPenney store in Centerville’s mall escaped the company’s store closure list earlier this year, and beginning Friday it will feature a showroom of major appliances.
After introducing major appliances to 500 JCPenney stores last year, the Houston County Galleria store at 2940 Watson Blvd. will begin selling kitchen and laundry appliances beginning Friday, according to a release from the company.
Penney’s has renovated its home department to accommodate a 1,000-square-foot major appliance showroom featuring brand-name refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, washers and dryers.
The store is one of 100 locations nationwide that will be receiving a major appliance department this year.
The company is offering no-interest financing, free delivery and a price match guarantee.
Earlier this year, JCPenney announced it was closing more than 100 stores, and in March it announced that the stores in Macon, Milledgeville and Dublin would close.
At the time, the company reported that the closures are “part of a continuing effort to advance sustainable growth and long-term profitability.”
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments