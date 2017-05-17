The JCPenney store in Centerville will begin selling kitchen and laundry appliances beginning May 19, 2017. The showroom will open at the Houston County Galleria at 2940 Watson Blvd. Special to The Telegraph
The JCPenney store in Centerville will begin selling kitchen and laundry appliances beginning May 19, 2017. The showroom will open at the Houston County Galleria at 2940 Watson Blvd. Special to The Telegraph

Business

May 17, 2017 6:19 PM

Centerville store to open showroom for major appliances

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

The JCPenney store in Centerville’s mall escaped the company’s store closure list earlier this year, and beginning Friday it will feature a showroom of major appliances.

After introducing major appliances to 500 JCPenney stores last year, the Houston County Galleria store at 2940 Watson Blvd. will begin selling kitchen and laundry appliances beginning Friday, according to a release from the company.

Penney’s has renovated its home department to accommodate a 1,000-square-foot major appliance showroom featuring brand-name refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, washers and dryers.

The store is one of 100 locations nationwide that will be receiving a major appliance department this year.

The company is offering no-interest financing, free delivery and a price match guarantee.

Earlier this year, JCPenney announced it was closing more than 100 stores, and in March it announced that the stores in Macon, Milledgeville and Dublin would close.

At the time, the company reported that the closures are “part of a continuing effort to advance sustainable growth and long-term profitability.”

Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos