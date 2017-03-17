JC Penney to close three stores in Middle Georgia

JC Penney plans to close its stores in Macon, Milledgeville and Dublin as part of a move to shutter 138 stores nationwide.
The company had announced Feb 24 that it would be closing up to 140 stores, but did not identify the locations. The three midstate stores and ones in Thomasville and Tifton fill out the list of Georgia locations to close, according to a statement released Friday. The store in Warner Robins is not on the list.
The company says that the closures are “part of a continuing effort to advance sustainable growth and long-term profitability,” the release said. “About 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the store closures, most of which will occur in June. ... Most affected stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17.”
For more on this story, come back to macon.com or read Saturday’s Telegraph.
Comments