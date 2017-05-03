This new pizza spot lets you build your own pie

A kind of pizza restaurant that will be new to Middle Georgia is planning to open in Houston County.
Your Pie, an Athens-based pizza restaurant franchise, plans to open in a strip shopping center at 2764 Watson Blvd., said Robert Bearden, franchise owner of Your Pie W.R. LLC. It’s near the new Del Taco restaurant in Centerville. The shopping center was built where Pomos House of Barbeque was before it was torn down.
“It will be 2,600 square feet, and we do have plans for potentially building out a patio,” he said. The space will seat about 75-80 people.
Customers order their pizzas in a different way at Your Pie.
“When you walk in, you stroll to the counter, (and) you first pick what kind of dough you want,” Bearden said. “You pick what kind of sauce you want on it, you pick out your topping and they build your pizza for you. Then it goes into this big, huge brick oven.” The pizza is cooked at a very high temperature.
“So it’s a very unique experience,” he said. “And you have a different kind of pizza every time you go in.”
The Dodge County native learned about Your Pie when he took his son zip lining and white water rafting in Columbus last year, he said. Although Bearden was on a three-day fast, he took his son for some pizza and just happened to walk in Your Pie.
“When we walked in, when looking at how it functioned, how the operation worked — I was familiar with the concept because I own a Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, which is a create your own, very personalized way of building your own type of dessert,” he said.
His Menchie’s business is not far from Your Pie. He opened the yogurt shop at 3030 Watson Blvd. about five years ago.
Bearden has submitted his plans for Your Pie to the city for approval, and he hopes to begin work on building out the space in about three weeks. He expects to employ about 20 to 30 workers and would expect to begin hiring in about eight weeks. Job seekers should look for a notice posted on the building when the business is ready to begin the hiring process.
“It’s going to be a new way to express your inner pizza,” he said, borrowing from the company’s slogan.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments