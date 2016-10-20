Restaurant new to Middle Georgia coming to Centerville

A California-based taco chain is planning to open a restaurant in Centerville.
Del Taco plans to put a store at 2768 Watson Blvd. — the site of the former Pomos House of Barbeque, which has been torn down.
“Del Taco is expected to open in Centerville end of first quarter/beginning of second quarter 2017,” Samantha Tyson, account executive with Powerhouse Public Relations LLC in Santa Ana, California, wrote in an email. “This will be the 10th Del Taco in Georgia and is a franchise owned and operated store.”
The company offers a variety of Mexican and American dishes, such as burritos and fries. The building would have 2,420 square feet of space and a drive-thru, Tyson said.
“Del Taco is continuing to expand in the southeast,” she wrote.
The company is planning to open another store in Kennesaw later next year.
The first Del Taco opened in Yermo, California, in 1964, and by 1978 there were 100 stores, according to the company’s website. Currently, the company has nearly 550 restaurants in 16 states.
