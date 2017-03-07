Second Del Taco restaurant coming to Middle Georgia

Del Taco, a California-based taco chain that announced in October it planned to open a restaurant in Centerville this spring, also is planning to come to Macon.
The store at 2766 Watson Blvd. in Centerville would be the first location of a six-unit development for southern Georgia, “followed by planned development in Macon, Albany and Tifton,” according to a news release. These six locations would be headed by longtime food service franchisee Nishant Patel.
An attempt late Tuesday to determine where the store would be located in Macon or when it would open was unsuccessful.
“This franchise growth will add to Del Taco’s existing corporate footprint in the Atlanta area, where the brand currently operates eight corporate-owned restaurants, with a ninth location due to open in Kennesaw, Georgia, this summer,” the release said.
The company offers a variety of Mexican and American dishes, such as burritos and fries, and the stores typically have a drive-thru.
The new stores are part of the quick service restaurant chain’s growth in the Southeast. Del Taco Restaurants Inc. opened its first store in Yermo, California, in 1964, and by 1978 there were 100 stores, according to the company’s website. Currently, the company has about 550 restaurants in 15 states.
