Warner Robins restaurant broke company’s first week sales record

After the Fazoli’s restaurant in Macon broke national sales records for the company during the first week of business, the owners were optimistic the Fazoli’s in Warner Robins would do well when it opened.
Fazoli’s returned to Macon when the store at 6337 Zebulon Road opened March 1. As The Telegraph reported in August 2015, C&P Restaurant Co., a franchise group owned by Allen Peake and Mike Chumbley, had signed a six-unit development agreement for Fazoli’s in Georgia.
The company opened its Warner Robins store at 762 Ga. 96 on Sept. 27 and it broke sales record for the entire company — nationwide since the company was founded in 1988, Peake said.
“We did officially smash the opening week sales record for Fazoli’s at our new location in Warner Robins,” Peake said in an email. “This breaks the record we set in Macon back in March by over 10 percent, and is the highest volume ever for a Fazoli’s for a seven day period. This included the highest single sales day ever for a Fazoli’s on Saturday. These records are for any Fazoli’s in the country.”
Peake declined to provide the amount of sales at each store.
Based in Lexington, Kentucky, Fazoli’s has nearly 220 restaurants in 24 states and serves Italian fast-casual food, including entrees, sandwiches, salads and pizzas.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
