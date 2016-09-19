Fazoli’s is coming back to Warner Robins

As promised last year, Fazoli’s coming back to Warner Robins.
Fazoli’s, a fast casual Italian chain, will open to the public Sept. 27, at 762 Ga. 96, after holding a grand opening and VIP event beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 26, according to a news release.
As The Telegraph reported in August 2015, C&P Restaurant Co., a franchise group owned by Allen Peake and Mike Chumbley, had signed a six-unit development agreement for Fazoli’s in Georgia. The restaurant chain is based in Lexington, Kentucky.
C&P opened a Fazoli’s at 6237 Zebulon Road on March 1.
“As veterans of the foodservice industry, Mike and I were thrilled to be re-joining the Fazoli's family,” Peake said in the release. “We truly believe in the Fazoli's menu and are excited about the direction the company is heading under its new leadership. Fazoli's is uniquely positioned in the fast casual arena, and we know that Warner Robins' residents will love our approach to serving quick, affordable Italian food.”
The expansion in Georgia is part of the brand's overall franchise development plans for this year, with a goal of opening three additional restaurants by the end of 2016.
As executives and minority owners of RMS Family Restaurants, Peake and Chumbley used to operate 12 Fazoli’s in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. RMS sold its Fazoli’s restaurants in 2000, and they eventually closed.
C&P, based in Macon, also is a Captain D’s and Cheddar’s franchisee.
With nearly 220 restaurants in 24 states, Fazoli's is America's largest Italian fast-casual chain, serving freshly prepared entrees, sandwiches, salads and pizza.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
