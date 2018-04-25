Dodge County double-homicide victims identified; He was retired & she was a homemaker

A couple found dead in their Dodge County home have been identified as Wendell and Jain Williams.
Evidence of foul play was discovered at their home at 1169 Chester-Alamo Highway, Chester, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides, said Scott Whitley, special agent in charge of the GBI office in Eastman.
Wendell Williams, 65, was retired from Frito Lay, and his 60-year-old wife was a homemaker, said nephew, Dennis Williams of Gulf Port, Mississippi.
“They were both gentle people who lived out in the country and enjoyed going fishing,” Williams said.
He recalled a childhood memory of his uncle dressing up as Santa Claus for him and his brother when the family lived in Chester.
“I recognized who he was when he came in the door and my brother did not,” Williams said. “I said, ‘Uncle Wendell, what are you doing dressed up like Santa?’
“I must have been have been like 7 years old. He was like, ‘Shoosh. Shoosh. Don’t let your brother know.’ And I was like, ‘OK.’ ”
Wendell Williams was a graduate of Northside High School in Warner Robins, his nephew said.
Wendell Williams apparently also worked as a lead fabrication operator at Lithonia Lighting before he fully retired, according to his Facebook page. Jain Williams did not list any information about herself on her Facebook page.
The GBI has not released how the couple was killed. Their bodies have been sent to a GBI crime late for an autopsy.
A neighbor had not seen the couple for a few days, called 911 and asked for a Dodge County sheriff's deputy to do a welfare check.
A deputy found their bodies about 8:45 a.m.
The sheriff's office asked the GBI to investigate.
