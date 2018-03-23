Woman airlifted to Macon hospital in one of two crashes on I-75 in Houston County

A woman was airlifted to a Macon hospital early Friday after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Houston County.
It was the first of two morning crashes on the interstate in the county.
About 5:30 a.m., a vehicle carrying four people, including two children, struck the median wall at Mile Marker 135 northbound on I-75, according to a Georgia State Patrol news release.
None were thought to be wearing seatbelts,the release said.
The woman airlifted to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, was a a passenger. The children were also taken to Medical Center, while the driver was taken to Houston Medical Center.
The crash had blocked two lanes
The agency's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.
The second crash at 7:15 a.m. was south of the first crash and between Mile Markers 133 and 134 and involved two vehicles.
One vehicle rear-ended a tractor trailer. The driver of the vehicle which struck the tractor trailer was taken to Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, the release said.
Debris also has been cleared in that crash, which remains under investigation.
