Bibb deputy involved in head-on crash

A Bibb County sheriffs deputy was involved in a head-on crash early Tuesday.

The deputy, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of family, is in stable condition at at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, Bibb County sheriff's Lt. Sean DeFoe.

"He's going to be OK," DeFoe said.

The crash happened about 10 a.m. near Tredway Drive.

Bibb sheriff's deputies and U.S. marshals from the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force were looking for Gregory Pettigrew, 19, who was believed to be in a Chrysler 200, DeFoe said.

U.S. marshals were attempting to block in the Chrysler headed down New Clinton Road as it was coming off Tredway, DeFoe said





Petitgrew was trying to elude officers that had turned on their blue lights, DeFoe said. Pettigrew tried to cut between the two U.S. marshals' vehicles and struck one, DeFoe said.

Pettigrew then cut back over and the deputy attempted to block his escape route. Pettigrew struck the deputy's vehicle head-on, DeFoe said.

The Chrysler went down an embankment.

Pettigrew was taken into custody on three outstanding warrants on felony aggravated assault charges involving different incidents, DeFoe said.

Jerome Grayer, 19, a passenger in Pettigrew's vehicle, was also taken into custody on multiple outstanding warrants from Jones County, DeFoe said.

In the way the two vehicles collided, push bumpers on the front of the sheriff's vehicle played a part in protecting the deputy, DeFoe said. The deputy was also wearing a safety belt, DeFoe said.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

