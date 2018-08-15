‘He’s the best player I’ve ever seen’: Ender Inciarte shares praise for this teammate

Atlanta Braves rookie outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has gone on a recent tear at the plate of epic proportions. Most around the world of baseball have taken notice, including one of Acuna’s teammates.

Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte shared the highest of praises for Acuna, who again hit a lead-off home run for the Braves in the team’s victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. After Acuna’s latest hot streak — he has hit eight home runs with 15 RBI in the last eight games — Inciarte shared his take on the 20-year-old rookie.

“He’s the best lead-off hitter I’ve ever seen,” Inciarte said, per 680 The Fan’s Kevin McAlpin. “He’s the best player I’ve ever seen ... He’s just unbelievable.”

Acuna has made history over the course of the last few days and added to it Tuesday night, becoming the youngest player in MLB history to hit a home run in five straight games. Since he was moved up to the lead-off role for the Braves, he has a .358 batting average with 12 home runs.

Acuna will attempt to keep the runs coming when the Braves finish their series against the Marlins at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday.