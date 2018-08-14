Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. joins elite company after a big day

To say Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. had a big day Monday would be nothing short of an understatement.
The 20-year-old rookie continued his recent hot streak in the Braves’ doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, getting five hits between the two victories for Atlanta. Acuna started each game in impressive fashion, hitting lead-off home runs to get the Atlanta offense rolling.
Acuna’s latest efforts put him among some elite company. By hitting lead-off home runs in both games of a doubleheader, Acuna became only the fourth player in MLB history to accomplish such a feat. Acuna joins Harry Hooper (1913), Rickey Henderson (1993) and Brady Anderson (1999).
The two home runs were part of a recent hot streak from Acuna, and one that has never been accomplished by a player his age. Acuna has homered in four consecutive games, making him the youngest player in MLB history to do so. Per Elias Sports Bureau, the only other 20-year-old to hit home runs in four consecutive games was Miguel Cabrera in 2004.
Acuna’s four-game home run streak is also the longest by a Braves player since Brian McCann in 2012.
Acuna has also hit five home runs in a six-game span. Per Elias Sports Bureau, the only players younger than Acuna (20 years, 238 days) to accomplish this are all Hall of Famers: Willie Mays (20 years, 77 days), Mel Ott (20 years, 112 days) and Al Kaline (20 years, 128 days).
Acuna and the Braves return to action at 7:35 p.m. ET Tuesday against the Marlins.
Comments