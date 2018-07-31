The Atlanta Braves acquire starting pitcher, reliever in latest deal before deadline

The Atlanta Braves added to their rotation Tuesday by acquiring Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kevin Gausman. As part of the trade for the right-handed Gausman, the Braves also acquired relief pitcher Darren O’Day and sent prospects Evan Phillips, Jean Carlos Encarnacion, Brett Cumberland and Bruce Zimmermann as well as international signing slots to the Orioles.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported the deal in its entirety.

Source: #Braves sending Encarnacion, Cumberland, Phillips and Zimmerman to #Orioles for Gausman and Darren O’Day. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2018

Gausman posted a 5-8 record with 124.0 innings pitched, 104 strikeouts and a 4.43 ERA. In five-and-a-half seasons with the Orioles, Gausman won 39 games with 697 strikeouts and a 4.22 ERA in that time.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos has stressed targeting players under team control. That characteristic fits with the 27-year-old Gausman, who is under contract until 2021.

O’Day, meanwhile, has appeared in 20 games for the Orioles in 2018. The 11-year MLB veteran has an 0-2 record with 27 strikeouts and a 3.60 ERA in 20.0 innings of work.

Phillips made his Major League Baseball debut with the Braves on July 3. The 23-year-old right-hander appeared in four games for Atlanta, striking out three batters and accumulating an 8.53 ERA.

Cumberland, who can catch as well as play in the outfield and first base, was selected by the Braves in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft via a compensatory pick from the Orioles. This season at the High-A and Double-A levels, Cumberland combined for a .228 batting average with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs.

Encarnacion plays third base, shortstop and first base. The 20-year-old native of the Dominican Republic played in Class A Rome this season, hitting .288 with 10 home runs and 57 RBIs.

Zimmermann was selected by the Braves in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB Draft. The 23-year-old left-handed pitcher appeared in 20 games at Class A and Double-A this season, combining for a 9-4 record with 125 strikeouts and a 2.86 ERA.

The trade was the fourth the Braves have made in the days leading up to the deadline. Atlanta has also acquired relief pitchers Jonny Venters and Brad Brach as well as outfielder Adam Duvall.