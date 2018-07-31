The Atlanta Braves have retooled their outfield by trading for this power hitter

The Atlanta Braves added a new piece to their outfield Monday night by trading for Cincinnati Reds left fielder/first baseman Adam Duvall. The Braves acquired the 2016 All-Star and sent pitchers Matt Wisler and Lucas Sims as well as outfielder Preston Tucker to Cincinnati.
Duvall had a .205 batting average with 15 home runs and 61 RBI for the Reds this season. He has struck out 100 times in 2018, tied for 14th-most in the National League this year.
Per the Athletic’s David O’Brien, Duvall’s 79 home runs since the start of the 2016 season tie him with Chicago Cubs players Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo as well as Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman for the 17th-most in Major League Baseball.
O’Brien reported Duvall’s acquisition will cause the Braves to reshuffle their outfield. Ronald Acuna will platoon with Duvall in left field, with Acuna moving over to center in place of Ender Inciarte when Atlanta faces left-handed pitchers.
The Braves avoided trading any of their top prospects to acquire Duvall, who is under contractual control for three years.
Sims was considered the Braves’ top prospect in 2014 at a time before the farm system was replenished with top talent, and the 24-year-old has made limited appearances in Atlanta. He has worked in 20 games at the major-league level, pitching in six games for 10.1 innings with 10 strikeouts and a 7.84 ERA in 2018.
Atlanta originally acquired Matt Wisler in a trade with the San Diego Padres that sent Craig Kimbrel and B.J. Upton to San Diego before the 2015 season. He pitched in seven games with three starts in 2018, posting a 1-1 record with 21 strikeouts and a 5.40 ERA in the process.
Tucker came to Atlanta via a trade with the Houston Astros last December. He hit .256 with four home runs and 22 RBIs and played in 62 games as part of what quickly became a crowded Braves outfield.
The MLB trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.
