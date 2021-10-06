Who was Middle GA’s football MVP this week? Vote for the top player in our weekly poll

Northeast, with its back against the wall heading into the fourth quarter, looked as though it would drop a game in region play against Washington County. Down 23-6 entering the final quarter, the Raiders made a comeback behind quarterback Travion Solomon, who finished with three touchdowns and over 350 yards of offense.

Warner Robins dominance continued against Camden County. The Demons put together a 77-34 win over the 7A opponent. A big part of the offense came from quarterback Christon Lane. Lane passed for four touchdowns and 350 yards. He also had just five incompletions on 22 attempts.

Aaron Davis helped carry ACE to its second straight victory as he rushed for more than 140 yards. Zavion Hardy led the Tattnall defense to a shutout of Brookwood with three sacks. Jones County got a big performance from Javious Bond who scored a touchdown in three different facets of the game.

Micah Welch helped Baldwin stay unbeaten in region play with over 240 yards on the ground. He found the end zone four times in the victory. Ladaria Leggett helped Peach County in its second straight region shutout as he caught five passes for three scores and nearly eclipsed the 100-yard mark.

Vote and share this page until the poll closes 1 p.m. Friday. You can only vote once per day.

The winner will be announced on The Telegraph’s Facebook page. To nominate a player for a future poll, email reporter Justin Baxley at jbaxley@macon.com. For a look back at some of the week’s key matchups, scores and highlights, check out our weekly roundup.