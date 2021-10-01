Middle Georgia football scores: Northeast erases 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win

Most of the high school football teams in Middle Georgia have entered region play as the playoff race has begun. Friday night saw plenty of dominating performance from some of the top teams in Georgia.

Here is a look at some of the best games, highlights and scores from around Middle Georgia in Week 7 of the season.

Best game

Crisp County 49, Mary Persons 14

Mary Persons came into the game following a 47-16 win over Central to get its first win in region play. The Bulldogs missed the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade in 2020, and the path to return is through finishing in the top four in its region. Mary Persons got off to a hot start against Crisp County, striking first on the opening drive of the game on a touchdown from running back Duke Watson from five yards out.

From there it was all Cougars. Running back Marquise Palmer answered the opening touchdown with one of his own on a 55-yard run. The Cougars’ defense would force a fumble on the ensuing drive to set up Palmer for his second touchdown of the first quarter. Mary Persons offense struggled to move the ball and Palmer once again found the end zone to close out the first quarter with Crisp County up 21-7

Crisp County continued to dominate throughout the second quarter, heading into halftime up 42-7 on the strength of a scoop-and-score touchdown by the defense. Coming out of the half the Cougars returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for the score to put the game out of reach.

Mary Persons turned the ball over five times in the game and never looked comfortable after the first drive. Duke Watson would add another touchdown near the end of regulation when the game was already out of reach. The Bulldogs will need to regroup before next week when they take on Pike County on the road.

Three stars

Warner Robins football team: The Warner Robins Demons, fresh off a statement win against Lee County at home, traveled to Camden County in their final non-region game of the season. The Demons dropped 77 points in a blowout of another quality opponent. The Demons should be favored to win out in the regular season and take home another region title. This is a team that is poised to repeat at 5A state champions if it can continue this type of dominance for the remainder of the season.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Fernando Washington, Mount de Sales RB: Washington scored three rushing touchdowns in Mount de Sales win over over Aquinas. The Mount de Sales offense has been predicated on the play of quarterback A’khori Jones for much of the season. Washington is one of many playmakers that is starting to make his presence felt for the Cavaliers.

Northeast football team: The Raiders started the fourth quarter down 23-6 against region rival Washington County. Northeast rallied behind its senior-laden group and quarterback Travion Solomon to win 27-23 after scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 14 seconds left in the game. Northeast earns a key win in the region that could be the difference down the stretch in what should be one of the most competitive regions in the state.

Scoreboard

Warner Robins 77, Camden County 34

Mount de Sales 35, Aquinas 7

Tattnall 41, Brookwood 0

Lamar County 62, Southwest 0

Jones County 56, Locust Grove 0

FPD 23, Savannah Christian 14

Calvary Day 42, Stratford 6

Dublin 56, Hawkinsville 14

Bleckley County 27, Jasper County 0

Peach County 62, Pike County 0

Spalding 31, Perry 26

Baldwin 48, Rutland 6

Houston County 35-21

What’s next?

Peach County vs Crisp County

This game is setting up to be for the region title. Both teams are undefeated in region play and are clearly the class of the region. Each team has the ability to ground and pound the football effectively. This game could come down to the turnover battle or who has the football last. Either way, this should be one of the best games of the season in Middle Georgia.

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 11:03 PM.