Football Power Rankings: Where Peach, Perry, Warner Robins rank after impressive wins

Each week, the Telegraph ranks the Top 10 high school football teams in Middle Georgia based on their performances and opponent strength. Here’s where local teams stand six weeks into the 2021 season:

1. Warner Robins

The Demons remained undefeated after knocking off the top team in 6A in Lee County. Warner Robins has now beaten every team in Region 1 in 6A with wins over Lee, Northside, Valdosta and Houston County, outscoring those teams 202-66.

It’s impressive for a 5A school to beat an entire 6A region in such dominant fashion. The games should also have prepared Warner Robins for its own region which includes tough matchups against Ware County and Coffee County.

Last week: 56-30 win over Lee County

Previous rank: 1

2. Perry

Perry continued to mow through its competition with a six-touchdown victory over Rutland Thursday night. The Panthers remain undefeated and haven’t allowed more than 14 points in a game this season. Next up is Spalding in its second region game of the year. Look for the Panther’s to tighten their grip on this region with another win.

Last week: 49-7 win over Rutland

Previous rank: 2

3. Northeast

After a week off, the Raiders will be back in action on Friday to open region play against one of the toughest teams in the region” Washington County. The next four games will either establish Northeast as a contender or a pretender as they face Washington, Dodge, Bleckley and Southwest.

Last week: Bye

Previous rank: 3

4. Peach

These are the Trojans fans are used to seeing. Peach County moves to 2-0 in the region and has looked good after dropping its first two games of the season. Next up is Pike County, which upset Upson-Lee before being blown out this week by Jackson.

Last week: 59-0 win over Sumter County

Previous rank: 6

5. Stratford Academy

The Eagles continue to grind out wins each week. Stratford has one final non-region game against Calvary Day on Friday before starting region play against Mount de Sales. Stratford’s lone loss in the regular season a year ago was a 17-14 defeat to Mount de Sales. The Eagles must avoid looking ahead to the matchup with their rival and focus on Calvary Day

Last week: 27-20 win over Savannah Country Day

Previous rank: 5

6. Tattnall Square Academy

Tattnall came into its matchup with Aquinas with a 3-0 record and was not pushed much in those games. Aquinas seemed like a tougher opponet but, once again, the Trojans responded with a blowout victory. They’re a legitimate contender for the region title this season. Tattnall will face Brookwood on Friday in its last non-region game of the season.

Last week: 46-14 win over Aquinas

Previous rank: 8

7. Jones

The Greyhounds opened the season 1-2 in non-region play but have bounced back to open region play with a pair of wins. After an off week, Jones County will match up against a winless Locust Grove team, which means the Greyhounds should continue their march to another region title.

Last week: Bye

Previous rank: 7

8. Bleckley

In a rivalry game, the Royals found a way to win with a gutsy performance. Barring an upset over the next two weeks, a showdown with Northeast looms. Bleckley will be a big part of the race for the region title (and the seeding that comes with it) heading into the playoffs.

Last week: 21-19 win over Dodge County

Previous rank: 9

9. Mary Persons

After losing to Peach County, Mary Persons bounced back to pick up a win on the road against Central. More importantly, the victory moves Mary Persons to 1-1 in the region. The Bulldogs could have the inside track for the No. 2 seed in the region if they can continue to grab wins. Next up is a game against Crisp County, another regular powerhouse in the state.

Last week: 47-16 win over Central

Previous rank: 10

10. Houston County

The Bears have moved in and out of the power rankings all season because, at 3-3, they haven’t won or lost back-to-back games. Newton came into last Friday’s game undefeated, but the Houston County defense held its own and helped the Bears pull out a key win. Next up is Veterans, the Bears’ final game in non-region play.

Last week: 20-13 win over Newton

Previous rank: Unranked

Teams that dropped out this week: Northside (4)