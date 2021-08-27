LIVE UPDATES: Scores from Week 2 high school football games across Middle Georgia

Middle Georgia teams will be back in action on Friday night for the second week of high school football.

Most notably, Peach County travels to Northside for a matchup in Warner Robins between a pair of teams in our power rankings.

Looking for more high school football coverage? Check out our high school sports page, where you can keep up to date with our coverage all season long.

Take part in our coverage by posting scores to The Telegraph website via the ScoreStream app. CLICK HERE for instructions on how to do so. Fans can also send scores, stats, notes and highlights to JBaxley@macon.com.

This page will be updated with live scores at the conclusion of each quarter. Swipe left and right to navigate through the games.

Follow our live Twitter coverage below.