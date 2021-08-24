Middle Georgia HS football power rankings: Where is your team ranked after Week 1?

High school football is underway in Middle Georgia. Week 1 saw some big upsets and dominating performances around the area. This has caused some movements in the power rankings this week with a pair of new teams entering the top 10 and a pair of schools making a leap into the top 3.

Each week The Telegraph will release power rankings for the top teams in the area. This won’t be a ranking of who would beat who on a neutral field but rather based on that team’s success in their respective classifications.

1. Warner Robins

The Demons struggled in the opening minutes of the Macon Touchdown Club Kickoff Classic game against Valdosta with their first two drives ending with a fumble and a blocked punt. But this team is led by a group of upperclassmen who have played a ton of high-pressure games.

Once quarterback Christon Lane and running back Malcolm Brown got the offense moving, this game turned into a blowout victory for Warner Robins. This is still the best team in Middle Georgia.

Last week: 48-20 win over Valdosta

Previous rank: 1

2. Northeast

A week ago, we wrote “quarterback Travion Solomon is the best-kept secret in Middle Georgia.” Solomon and his talent in no longer a secret after senior led his team into Jones County and knocked off last season’s 5A semifinalist.

The Raiders are a team that should contend and perhaps be considered favorites to take home a region title this year. But it may not stop there. Northeast has a legitimate shot at competing for a state title this season if a few things break in its favor.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Last week: 33-28 win over Jones County

Previous rank: 5

3. Northside

At the end of last season, the Eagles looked like a team that could break out in head coach Chad Alligood’s second season at the helm. If this team can turn in performances like the one in the season opener more often this season, that could happen.

The team will face a significant test on Friday night at home against Peach County. In the meeting a season ago, Northside knocked off Peach County in a turnover fest that ended in a score of 14-7.

Last week: 48-7 win over Veterans

Previous rank: 6

4. Peach County

It is hard to judge the Trojans based on their Week 1 performance.

Central is one of the top 10 teams in the state of Alabama across all classifications. It certainly wasn’t the start the team had hoped for but its the product of playing a tough schedule that should prepare Peach County for one of the toughest regions in Georgia high school football.

The game against Northside should be a better measuring stick on where this team is at.

Last week: 42-23 loss to Central (Phenix City)

Previous rank: 3

5. Dublin

Dublin was off last week but will take on Dodge County Friday.

Until the Fighting Irish take the field it will be tough to judge where this team belongs in these rankings. Based on the last couple of seasons it is a safe bet that they will hang around the top this season.

If Dublin can get off to a hot start against a tough Dodge County team, it should move them back up in the rankings.

Last week: Bye

Previous rank: 4

6. Jones County

The loss in Week 1 shouldn’t have anyone in Jones County reaching for the panic button. Northeast is for real and there is no shame in losing to another great team.

The Greyhounds lost the first three games of last season before reeling off 11 straight wins en route to a semifinals berth. Jones County is talented on both sides of the ball and should bounce back over the next few weeks.

Last week: 33-28 loss to Northeast

Previous rank: 2

7. Baldwin

The Braves didn’t play a non-region schedule last season due to COVID-19 but they didn’t miss a beat knocking off Liberty County in blowout fashion. Next up is Washington County on the road.

In 2019, Washington County dominated this matchup to the tune of a 42-7 win. It should be a much closer contest this time around and Baldwin has a good shot to win.

Last week: 42-6 win over Liberty County

Previous rank: 7

8. Perry

Perry came into the season as a bit of an unknown after winning a region title last season. The Panthers lost some key pieces on both sides of the ball including at the quarterback position with Lane Rucker graduating.

Armar Gordon looks like the answer at quarterback. The junior threw for more than 300 yards and three touchdown passes against Houston County. Gordon could be the breakout star of the 2021 season.

Last week: 36-13 win over Houston County

Previous rank: Unranked

9. Mary Persons

Most weeks, a 42-0 win would see the Bulldogs jump up in the rankings, but Perry and Baldwin just edge them out this week.

Sophomore Duke Watson rushed for more than 100 yards in week one and scored a pair of touchdowns. McDonough is next up on the schedule, The Bulldogs beat McDonough 29-6 in last season’s opener.

Last week: 42-0 win over Towers County

Previous rank: 9

10. FPD

New quarterback Jakhari Williams went 9-of-14 for 152 yards and 4 touchdowns in his first start for FPD. The question mark coming into the season was how FPD would respond to Parker Ingram graduating, but Williams seems to be transitioning into the role well.

Last week: 48-0 win over ACE.

Previous rank: Unranked

Teams that dropped out of the top 10: Houston County (8), Stratford (10)