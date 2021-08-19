Southwest High coach Joe Dupree on leave as Bibb schools investigates student death

Southwest High School football coach Joe Dupree has been placed on administrative leave following the death of one of his players late last month.

Joshua Ivory Jr. died on July 26 after collapsing during a more than two-hour Monday afternoon practice. Dupree and his staff recognized that Ivory Jr. was in distress and immediately called 911, according to Bibb County Athletic Director Barney Hester. Ivory Jr. was transported to a local hospital from practice, where he was later pronounced dead.

“Joe Dupree was placed on administrative leave with pay, beginning yesterday, pending results of our investigation,” a district spokeswoman said. “Due to the ongoing investigation, no further comment is available at this time.”

Officials have not released the cause of Ivory’s death, and, in response to a Telegraph open records request, the district said it didn’t have that information.

Bibb County School District Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones said the district conducted a review of the incident, noting the school took extra precautions beyond those required by Georgia High School Association’s (GHSA) standards for outdoor practices.