Southwest High School football player dies after collapsing at practice Monday

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as needed.

A Southwest High School football player died Monday night after collapsing at the team’s practice earlier in the day.

15-year-old Joshua Ivory Jr. died following a medical emergency at practice, according to the Bibb County School District.

The district is canceling all practices countywide on Tuesday out of respect for Ivory Jr. and leaders are reviewing current practice protocols.

“Joshua was a wonderful young man full of promise and zeal. He had an infectious smile and a very kind heart. He enjoyed sports and spending time with his family,” Southwest principal A. Bernard Young said in a release. “Joshua’s personality made it easy for him to make a great impression and huge impact on his teammates, coaches, and the entire Southwest family. He was one of a kind. A great example of a Southwest High School Patriot.”

The school will provide updates on arrangements and any special memorial services, and a “crisis team” from the district will be available to players and staff members.

“This is not how anyone envisions the start to a new school year, but I know we will get through this together as Patriots,” Young said. “Supporting each other as I know we can is what will help us get through this difficult time.”