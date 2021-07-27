‘Full of promise.’ Middle Georgia grieves the loss of 15-year-old Southwest student

Southwest High School, Bibb County schools and the Middle Georgia community are mourning the loss of 15-year-old Joshua Ivory Jr., who died Monday evening after collapsing during football practice.

Head coach Joe Dupree and his staff recognized that Ivory Jr. was in distress and immediately called 911, according to Bibb County Athletic Director Barney Hester. Ivory Jr. was transported to a local hospital from practice, which started at 6 p.m. Ivory Jr. died at the hospital late Monday night. The cause of death has not been released.

Here is a look at the local reaction to the passing of Ivory Jr. and the outpouring of thoughts, prayers and support from the Macon community and surrounding school districts.

Our condolences to this family and to the entire @BibbSchools school district. from @monroe_schools. — MonroeCountySchools (@monroe_schools) July 27, 2021

The Chargers Football Team sends our condolences and support to the Southwest Patriots family. https://t.co/bvZ55PIwkh — Joaquin Sample (@coachjocksample) July 27, 2021

We are sending our condolences to the entire @SWPatriots family. At this time, all athletic and band practices have been canceled today out of respect for this loss and to conduct a proper review of all protocols. pic.twitter.com/T5z28Bc8EN — Bibb County Schools (@BibbSchools) July 27, 2021

With the recent events at Southwest High School, we have decided to cancel our practice today. Please keep Southwest High School and the Macon-Bibb County Community in your prayers. — Howard High School Huskies Football (@HHS_HUSKIESFB) July 27, 2021