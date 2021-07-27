High School Sports
‘Full of promise.’ Middle Georgia grieves the loss of 15-year-old Southwest student
Southwest High School, Bibb County schools and the Middle Georgia community are mourning the loss of 15-year-old Joshua Ivory Jr., who died Monday evening after collapsing during football practice.
Head coach Joe Dupree and his staff recognized that Ivory Jr. was in distress and immediately called 911, according to Bibb County Athletic Director Barney Hester. Ivory Jr. was transported to a local hospital from practice, which started at 6 p.m. Ivory Jr. died at the hospital late Monday night. The cause of death has not been released.
Here is a look at the local reaction to the passing of Ivory Jr. and the outpouring of thoughts, prayers and support from the Macon community and surrounding school districts.
