The Lions’ Quintez Cephus, once a Stratford standout, is hosting a free event today

Former Stratford standout and current Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus is hosting a free community event today.

Cephus’ event will be held at the Frank Johnson Recreation Center (2227 Mercer University Drive in Macon) from 4-6 p.m. and will feature free food and autographs for kids.

Cephus was a 3-star recruit coming out of Stratford Academy, signing with the University of Wisconsin. He had a productive career with the Badgers, finishing with 93 catches, 1,496 yards and 13 touchdowns during his three seasons in Madison.

The Macon native declared for the NFL draft after the 2019 season in which he finished in the top 10 in the Big 10 in catches, yards and touchdowns and was drafted in the 5th round by the Detroit Lions. Cephus played in 13 games as a rookie and earned the start in a pair of games including the season opener against Chicago, when he had three catches for over 40 yards. Cephus racked up 349 yards on 20 catches and scored two touchdowns in 2020, his first coming on Dec. 6 in a 34-30 win over Chicago.

Cephus could be in line for more work this year with the departure of former Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who joined the New York Giants in free agency. Cephus will also be catching passes from a new quarterback after the Lions traded former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff and draft picks.