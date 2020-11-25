Georgia high school football playoffs are set. Here is the first round schedule

The high school football playoffs begin on Friday after a season that was delayed and, at times, in doubt.

The Georgia High School Association announced any school that has a COVID-19 outbreak during the playoffs will have to forfeit. The deadline for teams to drop out of the playoffs and be replaced by another team in its region was Sunday.

One team that had questions surrounding its playoff future was Peach County. Head Coach Chad Campbell said that despite its final regular-season game against Central being canceled due to COVID-19, his team would be ready for the playoffs.

“I feel good that we are going to be able to play, but I don’t know yet who we may have to be without,” Campbell said. “It has been a long year. It has been draining. Every time your phone rings, you don’t ever know. It has been very uncomfortable.”

A team at any point during the playoffs could have its season end without ever losing on the field. Campbell said COVID-19 could impact a state title contender, and hopes it won’t be his number-one seeded Trojans.

“We have tried to do everything we can to stay safe around here,” Campbell said. “It is tough. That is probably why every head coach is experiencing a lot of sleepless nights. You work so hard and things can be taken away from you just like that because of this stuff.”

At this point, Campbell said that there isn’t much else a program can do except follow the guidelines laid out by the GHSA and CDC. He said that he hopes no one is impacted in the playoffs but admits it might be wishful thinking.

“If everyone makes it through the playoffs (without forfeiting) it will be a miracle,” Campbell said. “We are going to keep praying and hoping for the best. It has been a weird year. We are going to try to make the best of it. We are going to try finish off the year the best way we can.”

A-Private

FPD (6-4) vs Heritage-Newnan (1-10)

Mount de Sales (6-4) vs St. Anne-Pacelli (6-3)

Stratford (7-2) vs Brookstone (5-5)

Tattnall (4-6) vs Trinity Christian (8-2)

A

Dublin (9-1) vs Terrell County (4-4)

2A

Dodge County (5-3)vs Swainsboro (4-6)

Northeast (7-2) vs Toombs County (7-3)

Washington County (6-4) vs Jeff Davis (8-1)

Bleckley County (6-3) vs Vidalia (7-2)

All games in AA will be played on Saturday .

3A

Peach County (7-1) vs Johnson-Savannah (3-4)

Central (5-3) vs Liberty County (2-3)

Upson-Lee (5-5) vs Southeast Bulloch (6-3)

4A

Perry (6-4) vs Westover (1-4)

Baldwin (4-1) vs Thomas County Central (3-5)

West Laurens (5-4) vs Cairo (4-4)

Westside (5-4) vs Bainbridge (7-3)

All games in AAAA will be played on Saturday.

5A

Warner Robins (8-1) vs Union Grove (4-5)

Jones County (7-3) vs Wayne County (3-7)

6A

Northside (4-6) vs Hughes (8-1)

Houston County (5-5) vs Westlake (8-1)