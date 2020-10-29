Second Bibb County school cancels football game due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests

Howard High School has suspended all football activities after three positive COVID-19 cases, according to an email from Bibb Athletics.

The team will be quarantined until Nov. 10. according to the email. The suspension will last until Nov. 11 when the Huskies can resume practicing. Howard’s game on Friday night against Baldwin has been canceled. There is no makeup date set for the game at this time.

The Huskies are 2-3 on the season and have lost back-to-back games including a 28-6 loss to Westside last Friday. Howard’s next game on the schedule after the quarantine is Perry on Nov. 13.

This is the second cancellation in the last two days from Bibb County schools. Rutland had its game against Westside canceled after a positive COVID-19 test.