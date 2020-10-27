Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

High School Sports

Bibb County high school cancels football game due to positive COVID-19 test

Rutland High School has suspended all football activities after a player tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email from Bibb Athletics.

“Rutland’s football team has been quarantined following one positive COVID-19 case,” according to the email.

The suspension will last until Nov. 4 when the Hurricanes can resume practicing. Rutland’s game on Friday night against Westside has been canceled. There is no makeup date set for the game at this time.

The Hurricanes are 1-5 on the season and have lost three straight games. The next game on the schedule is against Howard on Nov. 6.

Justin Baxley
Justin Baxley is the fan life reporter at The Telegraph and writes stories centered around entertainment, food and sports in the Macon community. Justin joined the Telegraph staff after graduating from Mercer University in May 2017 with a degree in criminal justice and journalism. During his time at Mercer he served as the sports editor for The Cluster.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service