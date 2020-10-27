Bibb County high school cancels football game due to positive COVID-19 test

Rutland High School has suspended all football activities after a player tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email from Bibb Athletics.

“Rutland’s football team has been quarantined following one positive COVID-19 case,” according to the email.

The suspension will last until Nov. 4 when the Hurricanes can resume practicing. Rutland’s game on Friday night against Westside has been canceled. There is no makeup date set for the game at this time.

The Hurricanes are 1-5 on the season and have lost three straight games. The next game on the schedule is against Howard on Nov. 6.