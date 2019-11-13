GHSA releases new regions for next season. Here’s the impact for Middle Georgia teams

Several Middle Georgia schools will have new region homes next year after the GHSA released its updated list of regions for the 2020-2021 season.

This comes a week after GHSA released the new reclassification list that saw a pair of Middle Georgia teams issue appeals on their classification.

The Central Chargers were slated to move to 4A but won their appeal to stay in 3A. The Rutland Hurricanes lost their appeal to move from 3A to 2A.

Mary Persons is moving into Region 2-AAA as it joins nine other schools to create one of the largest regions in the state. Other Middle Georgia schools in that region include Jackson, Peach County, Central, Rutland, Upson-Lee and Westside. The Baldwin Braves will move into Mary Persons’ old region in 4A.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Dublin will be moving down to Region 4-A, joining a region with Hawkinsville and Twiggs County.

Coffee County will move out of Region 1-AAAAAA with Northside and Houston County. They will move down to 5A with region opponents Warner Robins and Veterans.

Here is a list of the regions with Middle Georgia teams:

Region 1-AAAAAA

Houston County

Northside

Lee County

Valdosta

Region 1-AAAAA

Warner Robins

Veterans

Coffee

Ware County

Wayne County

Region 4-AAAAA

Jones County

Dutchtown

Eagle’s Landing

Locust Grove

Ola

Stockbridge

Union Grove

Woodland, Stockbridge

Region 4-AAAA

Baldwin

Perry

Howard

Spalding

West Laurens

Region 2-AAA

Central, Macon

Peach County

Mary Persons

Jackson

Rutland

Westside

Crisp County

Americus-Sumter

Upson-Lee

Pike County

Region 3-AA

Northeast

Southwest

Bleckley County

Dodge County

Lamar County

Washington County

Monticello

Region 4-A Public

Dublin

Dooly County

Hawkinsville

Telfair County

Twiggs County

Wheeler County

Wilcox County

Region 7-A Public

ACE

Crawford County

Georgia Military College

Glascock County

Hancock Central

Wilkinson County

Region 1-A Private

Mount de Sales

Tattnall

Stratford

FPD

Strong Rock Christian

Deerfield-Windsor