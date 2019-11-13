High School Sports

GHSA releases new regions for next season. Here’s the impact for Middle Georgia teams

Several Middle Georgia schools will have new region homes next year after the GHSA released its updated list of regions for the 2020-2021 season.

This comes a week after GHSA released the new reclassification list that saw a pair of Middle Georgia teams issue appeals on their classification.

The Central Chargers were slated to move to 4A but won their appeal to stay in 3A. The Rutland Hurricanes lost their appeal to move from 3A to 2A.

Mary Persons is moving into Region 2-AAA as it joins nine other schools to create one of the largest regions in the state. Other Middle Georgia schools in that region include Jackson, Peach County, Central, Rutland, Upson-Lee and Westside. The Baldwin Braves will move into Mary Persons’ old region in 4A.

Dublin will be moving down to Region 4-A, joining a region with Hawkinsville and Twiggs County.

Coffee County will move out of Region 1-AAAAAA with Northside and Houston County. They will move down to 5A with region opponents Warner Robins and Veterans.

Here is a list of the regions with Middle Georgia teams:

Region 1-AAAAAA

  • Houston County
  • Northside
  • Lee County
  • Valdosta

Region 1-AAAAA

  • Warner Robins
  • Veterans
  • Coffee
  • Ware County
  • Wayne County

Region 4-AAAAA

  • Jones County
  • Dutchtown
  • Eagle’s Landing
  • Locust Grove
  • Ola
  • Stockbridge
  • Union Grove
  • Woodland, Stockbridge

Region 4-AAAA

  • Baldwin
  • Perry
  • Howard
  • Spalding
  • West Laurens

Region 2-AAA

  • Central, Macon
  • Peach County
  • Mary Persons
  • Jackson
  • Rutland
  • Westside
  • Crisp County
  • Americus-Sumter
  • Upson-Lee
  • Pike County

Region 3-AA

  • Northeast
  • Southwest
  • Bleckley County
  • Dodge County
  • Lamar County
  • Washington County
  • Monticello

Region 4-A Public

  • Dublin
  • Dooly County
  • Hawkinsville
  • Telfair County
  • Twiggs County
  • Wheeler County
  • Wilcox County

Region 7-A Public

  • ACE
  • Crawford County
  • Georgia Military College
  • Glascock County
  • Hancock Central
  • Wilkinson County

Region 1-A Private

  • Mount de Sales
  • Tattnall
  • Stratford
  • FPD
  • Strong Rock Christian
  • Deerfield-Windsor
