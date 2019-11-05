What the new GHSA classifications mean for Middle Georgia high school sports

The Georgia High School Association released its reclassification list Tuesday pushing a few local teams around Middle Georgia into new classes next season.

Schools in classes 2A through 6A were classified based on the Student Reclassification Count, which is a new multiplier rule that counts students from out of the zone as two students.

1A and 7A schools are not affected by the multiplier because those classes are based strictly on enrollment. The multiplier cannot force schools out of those two classes, according to the GHSA.

The Mary Persons Bulldogs were moved from class 4A to class 3A. This could set up a potential move into a region with Westside and Peach County as their region mate, Central, has moved to 4A.

Dublin will be moving down from class 2A to class 1A. Dublin is currently undefeated this season in 2A.

This motion was passed at a State Executive Committee meeting on September 30, according to minutes from the meeting.

Schools have the option to appeal these decisions. The deadline for appeals in Nov. 11.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.