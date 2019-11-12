High School Sports

List of first round matchups for Middle Georgia teams that made the GHSA playoffs

Here is the schedule of first-round games in the GHSA state football playoffs. All games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday unless noted otherwise. The number beside each team denotes their seed for the playoffs.

AAAAAA

  • Houston County (4) at Evans (1)

AAAAA

  • South Effingham (4) at Jones County (1)
  • Riverdale (3) at Veterans (2)
  • Jonesboro (4) at Warner Robins (1)

AAAA

  • Upson-Lee (4) at Woodward Academy (1)
  • Hampton (3) at Perry (2)
  • Luella (4) at West Laurens (1)
  • Baldwin (3) at Cairo (2)
  • Mary Persons (3) at Eastside (2)

AAA

  • Brantley County (4) at Peach County (1) (8 p.m.)
  • Central (4) at Pierce County (1)
  • Westside (3) at Appling County (2)
  • Liberty County (3) at Jackson (2)

AA

  • Fitzgerald (3) at Bleckley County (2)
  • Washington County (3) at Brooks County (2)
  • Dodge County (4) at Thomasville (1) (8 p.m.)
  • Early County (4) at Dublin (1)

Private A

  • FPD (24) at Wesleyan (9)
  • Stratford (22) at Prince Avenue (11)
  • Mount de Sales (5) First-Round Bye
