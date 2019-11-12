High School Sports
List of first round matchups for Middle Georgia teams that made the GHSA playoffs
Here is the schedule of first-round games in the GHSA state football playoffs. All games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday unless noted otherwise. The number beside each team denotes their seed for the playoffs.
AAAAAA
- Houston County (4) at Evans (1)
AAAAA
- South Effingham (4) at Jones County (1)
- Riverdale (3) at Veterans (2)
- Jonesboro (4) at Warner Robins (1)
AAAA
- Upson-Lee (4) at Woodward Academy (1)
- Hampton (3) at Perry (2)
- Luella (4) at West Laurens (1)
- Baldwin (3) at Cairo (2)
- Mary Persons (3) at Eastside (2)
AAA
- Brantley County (4) at Peach County (1) (8 p.m.)
- Central (4) at Pierce County (1)
- Westside (3) at Appling County (2)
- Liberty County (3) at Jackson (2)
AA
- Fitzgerald (3) at Bleckley County (2)
- Washington County (3) at Brooks County (2)
- Dodge County (4) at Thomasville (1) (8 p.m.)
- Early County (4) at Dublin (1)
Private A
- FPD (24) at Wesleyan (9)
- Stratford (22) at Prince Avenue (11)
- Mount de Sales (5) First-Round Bye
