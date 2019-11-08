Middle Georgia football scores: Playoff spots, region titles clinched in season finale

Here is a look at action from around Middle Georgia in high school football:

Warner Robins 47, Veterans 17

The Warner Robins Demons clinched their third straight region title with a blowout victory over the Veterans Warhawks. The Demons led all night long behind a big performance from junior quarterback Jalen Addie.

The Demons will now have the one seed heading into the playoffs. Warner Robins will host a first-round matchup next week.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Veterans Warhawks will finish second in the region and will host a home playoff game next week as the two seed.

Stockbridge 44, Jones County 14

Jones County had already wrapped up the number one seed and the region title heading into the season finale against Stockbridge. The only thing on the line for the Greyhounds was a shot a perfect season but they came up short in a blowout loss to Stockbridge. The loss drops them to 9-1 on the season but they will host a first-round game next week as the one seed from their region.

Houston County 21, Northside 16

For the first time since 1991, the Northside Eagles will not be in the playoffs. The Eagles fought back and forth all night long but came up just short of the win over Houston County. While the Eagles season is over, Houston County’s continues. The team got its lone win in the region over Northside to lock up the four seed in the region and will go on the road to open the playoffs.

Other scores from around the area:

Southwest 16, Bleckley County 11

Peach County 68, Westside 21

Northeast 53, East Laurens 34

West Laurens 36, Perry 2

Mount de Sales 23, Aquinas 20

Washington-Wilkes 21, Stratford 9

Lincoln County 35, Tattnall 7

Washington County 27, Dublin 23

Mary Persons 45, Howard 38 (Thursday)