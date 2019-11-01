Middle Georgia football scores: Top teams avoid upsets as region title games loom

Here is a look at high school football action from around Middle Georgia.

Peach County 49, Jackson 14

The Peach County Trojans got off to a sluggish start but would eventually pull away from Jackson in the second half. Trojan Dorrian Smith had a big night, picking off a pair of passes on defense and scoring a touchdown on a short pass from quarterback Jaydon Gibson.

The Trojans will take on Westside in the season finale next week and need a win to wrap up their fourth straight region title. It is also a chance for the senior class to go undefeated in region play during their entire time at Peach County at 24-0.

Perry 21, Mary Persons 17

Mary Persons got off to a good start but the Perry Panthers staged a comeback in the second half to take the victory over the Bulldogs. The Panthers needed the win to stay perfect in the region and will set up a showdown with West Laurens next week for the region title.

Mary Persons falls to 2-2 in the region and 4-5 on the season. They finish the season off with a game against Howard.

Westside 42, Pike County 14

The Seminoles put together one of their more complete games of the season against Pike County. Wide receiver Jaylon Bardon broke the record for receiving yards in a season and catches in a season for Westside. The win moves Westside to 4-1 in region play with a matchup against the current region leader Peach County next week.

Other scores from around the area:

Mount de Sales 21, Wilkinson County 7

Veterans 27, Thomas County Central 21

Howard 37, Spalding 14

Stratford 41, Twiggs County 6

Lee County 24, Houston County 20

Bleckley County 41, Dodge County 34

Jones County 23, Ola 14

Northeast 26, Washington County 13