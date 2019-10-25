‘Such a big win’: Mount de Sales sweeps its 3 local rivals for first time in 22 years

When the Mount de Sales Cavaliers needed a play against rival First Presbyterian Day, wide receiver Drew Senn was there to make it happen.

The Cavaliers won the game 35-17.

Mount de Sales found itself down early after FPD’s quarterback Parker Ingram found Barrett Barkley for the opening score. The Cavaliers would answer quickly, but the Vikings took the lead back with a field goal.

That set up Senn’s first touchdown of the night — he scored on a pass from quarterback Dexter Williams that went through the hands of an FPD defender.

“He has been a playmaker all year long but has been overshadowed,” Mount de Sales head coach Keith Hatcher said. “It was really nice to see him have his turn and capitalize on the opportunity.”

Moments after, Senn made a play on the defensive side of the ball with an interception before the half. As a sophomore, Senn said it’s great to be a part of a successful team as a young age.

“It is an honor to be out here and be such a big part of this team,” Senn said. “It feels amazing to come out here and contribute.”

Senn would go on to catch a pair of second-half touchdowns including one on a trick play. On a night when Williams and other star Josiah took a bit to get going, it was Senn who lifted the Cavaliers.

“They did a great job of taking away Dexter and Josiah at times,” Hatcher said. “Drew made the big plays and that opened up the running game for us and that is really what helped us finish off the game.”

Last week, the team felt its physicality had been questioned. It motivated them to a big win over Tattnall. This week, the team still had something to prove against FPD.

“Our kids heard the talk about them not being physical and they responded,” Hatcher said. “This was a very physical football game. A lot of credit to FPD, they really played hard.”

It is the first time since 1997 that Mount de Sales has won over its three rivals: Tattnall, Stratford and FPD. The team almost accomplished it last season but was upset by Tattnall late in the season.

The Cavaliers were able to get over the hump finally in a dominating fashion against the three schools with a combined score of 98-37. Hatcher said it was big for a senior class that won just two games as freshmen.

“They want to continue to build on what they have accomplished,” Hatcher said. “Beating these in-town rivals was a big piece of that.”

The win moves the Cavaliers to 8-0 on the season and will be looking to complete a perfect regular season with a pair of games remaining.

It would be the first time the team has had a perfect regular season since joining the GHSA in 2014.

“We are going to enjoy this win tonight and this weekend,” Hatcher said. “This is just such a big win for our program but we know we’ve got to continue to focus on the goal at hand.”