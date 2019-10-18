‘We had something to prove.’ Mount de Sales’ dynamic duo leads team to win over Tattnall

The ball went through the legs of Mount de Sales quarterback Dexter Williams on the snap. Williams calmly picked it up, spun around and tossed a deep pass to Drew Senn for a touchdown.

It was the story of the night for the Mount de Sales Cavaliers, as big plays from their stars Williams and running back Josiah Cotton defined the 35-13 win over rival Tattnall.

“Me and Josiah have been best friends for a long time,” Williams said. “On the biggest game of our high school career we got it done against a very good Tattnall team.”

The night started out with Tattnall jumping to the early lead behind a pair of Wes Allen touchdowns. But Mount de Sales would answer behind a pair of big runs from Cotton and Williams.

Cotton found the end zone on a 36-yard touchdown run and Williams ran for a 56-yarder to give the Cavaliers the first lead of the night. Mount de Sales head coach Keith Hatcher said this is what they have come to expect from the duo.

“Aside from the plays they make on the field, their leadership has been awesome,” Hatcher said. “Even when we got down early there was no panic. I am just proud of the way they played. Both of them made plays tonight when we needed them.”

The defense would hold Tattnall scoreless after the first quarter. The Cavaliers have yet to give up more than 21 points in a game this season.

Williams and Cotton both said they came out with something to prove after feeling their toughness had been called into question.

“We thought of it as proving people wrong. They have been doubting us,” Williams said. “People talking about us not being a physical team. Did you just see the scoreboard?... if that’s not physical I don’t know what is.”

The defensive effort gave the Mount de Sales offense a chance to pull away. Cotton would run for two more touchdowns. Williams tossed the backbreaking score to Senn in the fourth quarter after the low snap went through his legs.

“That just goes back to what Dexter has done in his entire career here,” Hatcher said. “He is a confident player. He is well prepared. He doesn’t panic and when he made that play none of us were surprised.”

The Cavaliers got a win over the only team to beat them during the regular season last year. But for Williams this wasn’t about revenge.

“We didn’t think of it as revenge,” Williams said. “Vengeance is not the word tonight. We had something to prove tonight.”

The win also preserved their perfect record this year as they moved to 7-0 on the season with the win. Cotton and Williams have the driving force behind the team’s success early on this season.

“We are like a dynamic duo,” Cotton said. “We have been doing everything together since day one. That is my best friend.”

Mount de Sales will now travel to FPD next week for the chance to complete the sweep of rivalry games after wins over Tattnall and Stratford.

“It is really exciting for us as a football team how far we have come. We are just going to enjoy being 7-0,” Hatcher said. “That will be a big one for us too. We know we are going to get their best. The in-town rivals are always tough games.”