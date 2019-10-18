LIVE UPDATES: Week 9 of high school football in Middle Georgia

Week nine of high school football is here in Middle Georgia.

Most notably, Tattnall squares off with Mount de Sales for a big matchup Friday at 7:30 p.m. Reporter Justin Baxley will be reporting live from the game.

Looking for more high school football coverage? Check out our high school sports page, where you can keep up to date with our coverage all season long.

Take part in our coverage by posting scores to The Telegraph website via the ScoreStream app. Find out how you can help by clicking here.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This page will be updated with live scores at the conclusion of each quarter. Swipe left and right to navigate through the games.

Follow our live Twitter coverage below.