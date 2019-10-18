Here are this week’s top high school football matchups in Middle Georgia

Here is a look at some of the key matchups around Middle Georgia in high school football.

Mount de Sales vs Tattnall

7:30 p.m. Friday at Mount de Sales

Story of the game: Mount de Sales lost just one game during the regular season last year and it came in this rivalry game. The Cavaliers once again come into this showdown with a perfect record and will be looking to leave with it intact. Tattnall comes into this one after a disappointing loss against Stratford last week to fall to 3-3 on the season. A win over the Cavaliers would be a big boost for the Trojans.

Keys to the game for Mount de Sales: Quarterback Dexter Williams is one of the main reasons the Cavaliers have enjoyed so much success over the past two seasons. His ability to make plays with his arms and his legs make him the prototypical dual-threat quarterback. Look for him to exploit Tattnall with deep passes and his speed when he decides to take off.

Keys to the game for Tattnall: In the loss to Stratford last week, the Trojans turned the ball over multiple times. Giving Mount de Sales additional opportunities on the offensive side of the ball is a recipe for disaster. The Cavaliers have an offense that can and will capitalize on good field position. The Trojans must eliminate the turnovers in order to compete in this game.

Staff pick: Mount de Sales

Howard vs Perry

7:30 p.m. Friday at Ed Defore

Story of the game: The Howard Huskies are sitting at 4-2 and had a bye week to soak in a 43-7 loss against West Laurens. Perry pulled out a 22-15 win over Upson-Lee before the bye week. The win put them at 3-3 on the season but 1-0 in the region. This game has significant implications on the region as Howard is looking to avoid an 0-2 start while Perry looks to start 2-0.

Keys to the game for Howard: The Huskies are dangerous when it comes to running the football. Against West Laurens they got behind early and never recovered. It’s imperative that the ground game gets going early to avoid another slow start. If the ground game struggles, then the Howard defense will have to try and keep this one as low scoring as possible.

Keys to the game for Perry: The Panthers have been on a rollercoaster of a season as they haven’t won or lost more than one game in a row. The constant up and down of the win-loss record hasn’t allowed them to gain any momentum heading into the next week. The bye week should’ve given them the chance to reflect on some of the things they did well the last time out. The Panthers will need to score early to hopefully force Howard into getting away from the ground game as quickly as possible.

Staff pick: Howard

FPD vs Stratford

7:30 p.m. Friday at Stratford

Story of the game: Stratford is coming off its second win of the season following an upset over Tattnall. The Eagles will look to use that momentum in their rivalry game with the FPD Vikings.

The Vikings come into this one at 3-3 on the season but have won two games in a row behind its high-scoring offense. The Vikings have outscored their last two opponents 94-14 and will be looking to keep that hot streak going.

Keys to the game for FPD: The Vikings have a quarterback in Parker Ingram that can make all the right plays. He threw for three scores his last time out. With a team like Stratford, the key is to make the most of the possessions that you get. Ingram will need to find holes in this defense and not waste possessions or turn the football over.

Keys to the game for Stratford: This team has the ability to control the clock on offense with long, methodical drives running the football. This type of attack tends to wear opposing teams down. However, they’ve struggled to get the offense going most weeks and have relied on a stingy defense to keep them in games. The Eagles will need to get off to a hot start similar time the one against Tattnall to have a shot in this game.

Staff pick: Stratford