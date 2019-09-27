Prep football roundup: Dominate powerhouse performances highlight Middle Georgia action

Northside football coach talks challenges of replacing almost entire secondary, other positions Northside High School head coach Kevin Kinsler discusses the teams outlook and expectations for the 2019 football season at summer practice in Warner Robins, Georgia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Northside High School head coach Kevin Kinsler discusses the teams outlook and expectations for the 2019 football season at summer practice in Warner Robins, Georgia.

Here is a look at high school football action from around Middle Georgia for matchups played on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Warner Robins 39, Northside 0

The Warner Robins Demons put together their most complete performance of the season. The defense never let the Eagles put together a drive on the offensive side of the ball.

The Demons dictated the pace of the game. Their run game looked dominant as running back Jahlen Rutherford showcased his speed and vision.

The Eagles struggled to find an answer on either side of the ball. They will have a bye week to correct some of the mistakes seen in this game before starting region play against Coffee County.

The Demons will take on Houston County next week. Each team will be looking for its fifth victory of the season.

Veterans 13, Perry 3

The Veterans Warhawks continue to use their defense to make a statement each week. This time it was against the Perry Panthers.

In the last two weeks, Veterans has given up a total of just five points to its opponents.

If the offense can find a rhythm, the Warhawks could be dangerous heading into region play.

Next week will provide a tough test when they face Bainbridge, defending state champions.

Perry continues on its roller coaster season, moving to 2-3 on the year. The Panthers will take on Howard following a bye week.

Westside 42, Rutland 12

The Westside Seminoles got back on track following a blowout loss to Howard last week.

The Seminoles needed a big performance from its offense, and the team delivered by putting up the most points they have scored all season.

Westside will now take on another Bibb County school next week in a showdown with Central. The Seminoles are 3-2 on the season.

For the Hurricanes, it was another night of improvement as the team looks to rebuild the program. While the margin of victory is large, the Hurricanes are a much-improved team from the last two seasons where they went winless.

Rutland will look to grab its second win of the season next week when it takes on Kendrick.

Other scores from around the area:

Bleckley County 35, Northeast 20

Tattnall 47, Twiggs 6

Mount de Sales 28, Stratford 7

Dublin 77, East Laurens 13

John Milledge 38, Pinewood Christian 6

Jackson 20, Central 18

Peach 77, Kendrick 14