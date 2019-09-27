LIVE UPDATES: Week 6 of high school football in Middle Georgia

Northside football coach talks challenges of replacing almost entire secondary, other positions Northside High School head coach Kevin Kinsler discusses the teams outlook and expectations for the 2019 football season at summer practice in Warner Robins, Georgia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Northside High School head coach Kevin Kinsler discusses the teams outlook and expectations for the 2019 football season at summer practice in Warner Robins, Georgia.

Week six of high school football is here in Middle Georgia.

Most notably, Warner Robins squares off with Northside for a big matchup Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Reporter Justin Baxley will be live at Northside-Warner Robins to give live updates and stories from Warner Robins.

Looking for more high school football coverage? Check out our high school sports page, where you can keep up to date with our coverage all season long.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Take part in our coverage by posting scores to The Telegraph website via the ScoreStream app. Find out how you can help by clicking here.

This page will be updated with live scores at the conclusion of each quarter. Swipe left and right to navigate through the games.

Follow our live Twitter coverage below.