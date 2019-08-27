High School Sports

Who was Middle Georgia’s top high school football player in Week 1? Vote now.

Hey, high school football fans. It’s time to vote on the Player of the Week.

This week’s poll features high school football players from across Middle Georgia who turned in outstanding performances last week.

Vote and share this page until the poll closes at 9 a.m. Friday. The winner will be announced on The Telegraph’s Facebook page.

To nominate a player for a future poll, email reporter Justin Baxley at jbaxley@macon.com.

For a look back at of some of the week’s key matchups, scores and highlights, check out our weekly roundup article.

*One vote per person a day.

Justin Baxley
Justin Baxley is the fan life reporter at The Telegraph and writes stories centered around entertainment, food and sports in the Macon community. Justin joined the Telegraph staff after graduating from Mercer University in May 2017 with a degree in criminal justice and journalism. During his time at Mercer he served as the sports editor for The Cluster.
