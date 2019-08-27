High School Sports
Who was Middle Georgia’s top high school football player in Week 1? Vote now.
Hey, high school football fans. It’s time to vote on the Player of the Week.
This week’s poll features high school football players from across Middle Georgia who turned in outstanding performances last week.
Vote and share this page until the poll closes at 9 a.m. Friday. The winner will be announced on The Telegraph’s Facebook page.
To nominate a player for a future poll, email reporter Justin Baxley at jbaxley@macon.com.
For a look back at of some of the week’s key matchups, scores and highlights, check out our weekly roundup article.
*One vote per person a day.
