High school football roundup: High powered offenses lead teams to victories in week 1

Here is the weekly wrap up of the high school football games from around Middle Georgia.

Houston County 34 vs Perry 3

The Houston County Bears have been waiting a full year to get revenge on their rivals the Perry Panthers.

The two teams played a closely contested game that saw Perry take the victory 23-17.

The Bears didn’t let this one go down to the wire as they dominated on both sides of the ball for much of the game.

Max Rigby opened up the scoring with a 74-yard pass to Kyah Plummer. The Bears would tack on a pair of field goals to head into the half up 13-0.

On the defensive side of the ball, Houston County put constant pressure on Perry quarterback Lane Rucker. Rucker was never able to find a rhythm.

The running game eventually took over for the Bears. Wesley Steiner, a senior linebacker, took one of his few carries on the night for a 51-yard touchdown to give Houston County a 20-0.

Perry would eventually get on the scoreboard but the Bears were just too much to handle as Rigby sealed the game with a rushing touchdown late.

Veterans 48 vs Upson-Lee 13

The Veterans Warhawks wasted no time putting this game away.

Julian Barnes found the end zone on the opening drive and then added another on the second possession.

By the end of the first quarter Veterans was up by three scores on Upson-Lee. The Knights finally started to build some momentum with a touchdown but the roll was short-lived.

Veterans’ Lebron Fields took the ensuing kickoff 98 yards before being stopped at the one-yard line. Veterans would tack on a score on the next play.

Upson-Lee’s Thad Webb answered back immediately with a kickoff return of his own as the Knights tried to keep pace.

But Upson-Lee was never able to draw close in this one as the Warhawks were simply overwhelming on both sides of the ball.

Jones County 34 vs Howard 10

This game didn’t get underway for awhile as lightning in the area caused a lengthy delay.

Fans waited out the rain and lightning before the players finally took the field late into the night.

The pair of teams got off to a slow start as neither offense could get going. The lone touchdown in the first half belonged to Jones County.

Hunter Costlow found Jontavis Robertson for a score, as this pair picked up right where they left off last season.

The Greyhounds would pull away late as Robertson would find the end zone again off of return for a touchdown.

The Huskies were never able to mount much in the way of offense. Jones County kicks off the Mike Chastain era with a big 34-10 win his opening game as the head coach of the Greyhounds.

Other scores from around the area:

Warner Robins 24 vs. Tift County 10

Northside 46 vs. Centennial 13

Gainesville 27 vs. Mary Persons 21

Dublin 21 vs. Emanuel County Institute 0

Tattnall 55 vs. Our Lady of Mercy 15

Mount de Sales 35 vs. Jasper County 6

Trinity Christian 15 vs. Northeast 13